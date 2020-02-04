President Trump to deliver State of the Union address at 9 p.m.

FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, the U.S. Capitol at sunset in Washington. Republicans have high hopes of using the House drive toward impeaching President Donald Trump to defeat Democrats from swing districts loaded with moderate voters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(WWLP) – President Trump will deliver his third annual State of the Union address Tuesday night in Washington D.C.

President Trump will stand before the nation to give his final State of the Union address of his 4-year term. It is expected to have big implications on the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

9 pm. President Trump’s State of the Union address

It comes less than a day before the U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote on two articles of impeachment against him. President Trump is expected to talk about a range of issues Tuesday night in his State of the Union address. Expect to hear about immigration and an improving economy.

“The economy is going fantastic and everyone has to love that even if you hate the president you got to love the way the country is working right now,” said Tom Wright of Longmeadow. “I’m looking forward to hearing what he has to say.”

Trump is also expected to talk about phase one trade deal with China, national security, and lowering the cost of health care.

Paul Robbins at Paul Robbins Associates Strategic Communications told 22News, “I would expect trump will talk about things he knows is important health care, maybe a middle-class tax cut. The issues Democrats care about global warming, things like that I don’t think we will hear. Teeing up the 2020 election is what I would expect to hear tonight.”

Robbins added that the State of the Union address continues to attract a very large television audience. According to a recent Gallup Poll, President Trump’s approval rating hit the highest level of his presidency, at 49 percent.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to trumps’ speech.