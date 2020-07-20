President Trump tweets photo wearing mask, calling it ‘patriotic’

(WFLA) – President Donald Trump has posted a photo of himself wearing a mask for the first time on social media.

President Trump took to Twitter on Monday to encourage people to wear masks, calling coronavirus the “Invisible Chinese Virus,” and said “many people say that it is patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance.”

“There is nobody more patriotic than me, your favorite president!” the tweet concluded.

The president first wore a face mask in public during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on July 11. The president met with wounded service members and health care providers caring for coronavirus patients.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Last week, First Lady Melania Trump tweeted a photo of herself wearing a face mask to remind the public to stay safe during the pandemic’s summer months.

“Even in the summer months, please remember to wear face coverings & practice social distancing,” the first lady tweeted. “The more precaution we take now can mean a healthier & safer country in the Fall.”