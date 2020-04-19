President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Sunday briefing

WASHINGTON (AP/NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force will hold a briefing Sunday afternoon to update the country on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Eastern/ 4:45 p.m. Central. You can watch the full briefing live above.

The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he is hopeful of a deal later Sunday that could pass Congress quickly and get the program back up by midweek.

The proposed deal would add roughly $300 billion for the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

The program has been swamped by businesses applying for loans and reached its appropriations limit last Thursday, leaving thousands of small companies in limbo. An additional $50 billion would be appropriated for disaster loans.

The global health crisis is taking a nasty political turn with tensions worsening between governments locked down to keep the coronavirus at bay and people yearning to restart stalled economies and forestall fears of a depression.

Protesters worrying about their livelihoods and bucking infringements on their freedom took to the streets in some places. A few countries were acting act to ease restrictions, but most of the world remains unified in insisting it’s much too early to take more aggressive steps.

In the United States, there was clear evidence of the mounting pressure. The Trump administration says parts of the country are ready to begin a gradual return to normalcy. Yet some state leaders say their response to the pandemic is hindered by a woefully inadequate federal response.

Washington state’s Democratic governor, Jay Inslee, even accused Trump of encouraging insubordination and “illegal activity” by goading on protesters who flouted shelter-in-place rules.

“To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law, I can’t remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing,” Inslee told ABC’s “This Week.” He said it was ”dangerous because it can inspire people to ignore things that actually can save their lives.”

Trump supporters in several states ignored social distancing and stay-at-home orders, gathering to demand that governors lift controls on public activity. The president has invoked their rallying cry, calling on several states with Democratic governors to “LIBERATE.”

Vice President Mike Pence sidestepped questions Sunday about why Trump seemed to be encouraging efforts to undermine preventive measures his own government has promoted. Inslee nonetheless likened Trump’s response to “schizophrenia.” Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, said it “just doesn’t make any sense.”

“We’re sending completely conflicting messages out to the governors and to the people, as if we should ignore federal policy and federal recommendations,” Hogan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Shutdowns that began in China in late January and spread globally have disrupted economic, social, cultural and religious life and plunged the world into a deep economic slump unseen since the Great Depression. Tens of millions of workers have lost their jobs and millions more fear they’ll be next.