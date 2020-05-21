Pringles Sweet Corn chips available just in time for summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WJW) — Pringles has released a new potato chip flavor that snackers are sure to love.

According to Best Products, Pringles Sweet Corn chips have arrived for a limited time only.

The chips are supposed to imitate the taste of the summertime favorite snack corn on the cob. They reportedly incorporate the flavors of fresh sweet corn, cooked corn, and salty, creamy butter.

Instagram blogger @I_Need_A_Snack found the new chips at Walgreens and shared photos of them with Fox 8. The social media user says the sweet and rich flavors work well together.

“Now the taste is also spot on and it isn’t really a sweet corn on the cob flavor as it is more of a sweet cup of corn flavor that you would get at a restaurant! That sweet and rich flavor from the butter along with the fresh corn itself, and as strange as you may think this sounds it really works well! Overall I love this Pringles chip flavor, I couldn’t eat it every day but it sure is a great occasional snack! 8.5/10,” the blogger wrote.

The limited-edition flavor is exclusively sold at Walgreens and will only be available while supplies last.

