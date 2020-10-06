Police: Suspect in Providence child abduction in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence have a Cranston man in custody connected to the abduction of a 9-year-old girl in Providence Monday afternoon, Providence Police Major David Lapatin tells 12 News.

Lapatin said the 34-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday evening.

Police say the incident took place in the area of Grover and Merino streets around 3 p.m. Monday, just after the girl got off the school bus.

Detectives released surveillance footage of the incident Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the video below.

The video shows an SUV pulling in front of the girl and the driver getting out, picking the girl up and putting her in the back seat before driving off.

Police said the girl was taken for about an hour then dropped off near her home. Officials wouldn’t comment on whether she was harmed.

Courtesy: Providence Police Department

With multiple schools and a Boys and Girls Club in the area, police urged parents and guardians to ensure their children stay aware of their surroundings and be wary if approached by an adult not known to them.

“It’s kind of scary just to think about,” parent Maria Hernandez told 12 News. “We have to be careful with the kids that are out, and your own kids too.”

“Abduction is not something you would be used to hearing about,” another parent, Erick Mazariego, said. “My daughter is just right down the street, and the fact something like this could happen is shocking.”