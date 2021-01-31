Publix heiress funded Trump rally that preceded Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Julie Fancelli, heiress to the Publix Super Markets Inc. chain, funded a “lion’s share” of the Trump rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report says controversial Info Wars host Alex Jones arranged for Julie Jenkins Fancelli to donate about $300,000 to the Trump campaign. The contribution reportedly funded most of the $500,000 rally at the Ellipse where Trump spoke.

Fancelli reportedly donated more than $980,000 during the 2020 election cycle to Trump and the Republican Party.

More than 135 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol building, which left five people dead and sent members of Congress rushing to safety, officials said Tuesday.

WFLA reached out to a Publix spokesperson, who provided the following statement:

Mrs. Fancelli is not an employee of Publix Super Markets, and is neither involved in our business operations, nor does she represent the company in any way. We cannot comment on Mrs. Fancelli’s actions.



The violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a national tragedy. The deplorable actions that occurred that day do not represent the values, work or opinions of Publix Super Markets.

Fancelli is the daughter of Publix founder George W. Jenkins, who died in 1996.