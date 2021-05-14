Publix will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers, employees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Publix announced Friday it would no longer require masks for vaccinated customers and employees in its stores.

The decision comes after new CDC guidance that said vaccinated individuals can stop wearing masks in most places.

“As a result of the recently updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Publix will no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers to wear face coverings, unless required by a state or local order or ordinance, beginning May 15.”

Those who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear masks. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Walmart, Sam’s Club, and other retailers have also adapted mask requirements after the new guidance.