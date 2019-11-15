‘Put him on a diet’: Mother says she received note saying son should go on diet from Texas daycare

KINGWOOD, TEXAS (KTRK/CNN/WBTW) – A Texas mother is outraged after she put a sweet note in her 5-year-old son’s lunchbox, only to get a nasty note from the daycare in return.

The mother, identified as only Francesca, says her 5-year-old son had been going to Rocking Horse Day Care in kingwood for three years and she never had any problems.

The mom had recently made diet changes for her son’s lunch and wrote this note to be supportive, asking the workers on Tuesday ‘please tell my son that his mommy loves him so much and that I’m thinking about him.’

That same note came back in the lunchbox that night and had this written at the bottom: ‘No! Put him on a diet and go away.’

“The thing that upset me the most is that this is bullying,” Francesca said. “I do everything in my power to build my son up and make him feel good about himself because he is amazing.”

Francesa alerted the daycare who then investigated and told her the employee never intended for her to see what was written.

A director at the center told CNN affiliate KTRK the employee admitted to writing the message and was fired.

Francesca took her son with her to work the past two days, while she tries to find a new day care.

“To know a grown-up who knows how hard life is and how mean people can be can say something like that especially about a child is- they’re sick. There’s something wrong,” Francesca also said. “I put a lot of trust into this school to take care of him and it just really hurt me.”

