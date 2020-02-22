Quaden Bayles has a message for other bullying victims after celebrities, athletes, people around the world rally behind him

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After a video posted on social media showed the impacts of bullying on one little boy, the world heard his story and rallied behind him.

Now, 9-year-old Quaden Bayles has some new friends and some new plans.

Celebrities including fellow Australian Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and more are sending their love and support to Quaden after the viral video showed the heartbreaking toll that bullying had on him.

The video was posted on Facebook Tuesday by his mother Yarraka Bayles.

It shows Quaden in tears, saying “give me a knife I want to kill myself” after being bullied at school.

Bayles said Quaden was born with Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism.

The Facebook live video spread like wildfire, amassing millions of views and messages of support, including a personal video from Jackman.

“Quaden – You are stronger than you know. And no matter what, you’ve got a friend in me,” said Jackman. “Everyone lets be kind to each other. Bullying is not OK. Period. Life is hard enough. So let’s just remember: Every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle.”

“The Walking Dead Star” Jeffrey Dean Morgan spoke out about his own experience as a dad that “kids can be horrible.”

“What I want you to know is that you have friends, me included. I am your buddy,” he said. “You have a bunch of friends out here, out in the world that you haven’t met yet. We’re here, we got your back. You need to know that. It’ll get better.”

Australian boxer Bill “The Kid” Dib even offered to help Quaden by giving him one-on-one boxing lessons.

The former featherweight world champ tweeted he had already spoken to Quaden about it.

Just got off a FaceTime chat with young Quaden he is In really great spirits today, I also spoke with his mother Yarraka about offering young Quaden some one on one boxing sessions and she loves the idea. Looking forward to teaching this little champ some deadly punches. pic.twitter.com/BEmWCdsCYa — Billy The Kid (@BillyDib) February 21, 2020

Actor Mark Hamill responded to the video in a series of tweets, saying “The cruelty is as astonishing as it is heartbreaking.”

The cruelty is as astonishing as it is heartbreaking. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 21, 2020

Music producer Scooter Braun tweeted in part, “We stand with you buddy.”

We stand with you buddy. You have a friend in myself and all those around me. I saw your video and sending love to you and your mom. Let’s be better to eachother. #QuadenBayles — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) February 21, 2020

Enes Kanter with the Boston Celtics also tweeted his support for Quaden after a photo of him in a Boston Celtics jersey circulated online, tweeting “The world is behind you. The @celtics are behind you Champ. Love the jersey, Why don’t we get you to one of our games. Front row seat.”

The world is behind you

The @celtics are behind you Champ



Love the jersey, Why don’t we get you to one of our games. ☘️



Front row seat 🙌#QuadenBayles#WestandwithQuaden pic.twitter.com/Yipd52uT29 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) February 20, 2020

Comedian Brad Williams, who was also born with achondroplasia, started a GoFundMe campaign to send Bayles and his mother to Disneyland.

“I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated, and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy.”

As of Friday Williams surpassed his $10,000 goal, raising over $224,000 for Bayles and his family in less than a day.

Fiji Airways even donated round-trip plane tickets, Williams added.

Aside from a few bullies who are bullying me for taking a stand against bullies, this fundraiser is unreal. So amazing to see all sorts of people come together. Quaden is going to have the time of his life! And it’s all thanks to you! https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

Quaden even got a special invite from the NRL Indigenous All Stars, who invited him to lead them out on Saturday night’s match at Cbus Super Stadium.

“Just want to wish you all the best brother. We know you’re going through a hard time right now but the boys are here, we’ve got your back. We’re here to support you, bud,” Indigenous All-Stars fullback Latrell Mitchell said.

And it looks like Quaden and his mom are not only going to California, but Singapore too!

Chatri Sityodtong, founder/CEO of ONE Championship – a Singapore-based mxied martial arts company – shared early Friday on social media that Quaden and his mother had “graciously accepted my invitation to come to Singapore for an all-expenses paid vacation so Quaden can learn martial arts at EVOLVE.”

I just wanted to share an update on Quaden Bayles. I just spoke to his amazing mom, Yarraka, over the phone. She has graciously accepted my invitation to come to Singapore for an all-expenses-paid vacation so Quaden can learn martial arts at EVOLVE. https://t.co/Eoyzai2hUC — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) February 21, 2020

Quaden continues to receive an outpouring of support from around the world, with the hashtag #QuadenBayles and #WeStandWithQuaden continuing to trend online Friday.

Now what does Quaden have to say after the outpouring of love and support?

Quaden and his mom spoke to Australia’s National Indigenous Television (NITV), and Quaden had a few words of advice to other kids who may be getting bullied, too.

“If you get bulled just stand up for yourself,” he said. “Don’t listen to what they say. The parents should make their kids be nice to people with disabilities.”

“It’s 2020 and bullying is at an all-time high. People need to know that it’s affecting so many children, more than we know. And a lot of people don’t speak out about it. They’re too scared. They don’t have a voice. So I feel that as I have a duty of care now. It’s my obligation as a mum and a community member to make sure people are aware of this incident. And by speaking out, we’re taking our power back,” his mother said.

Quaden added, “A lot of my famous favorite people are messaging me on Instagram… like my favorite rappers.”

You can watch the full video below:

"If you get bullied just stand up for yourself." 9-year-old Murri boy, Quaden tackles bullying head-on and receives an outstanding community response. #EXCLUSIVE #QuadenBayles pic.twitter.com/UEJBPiP1Js — NITV (@NITV) February 21, 2020

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Latest Stories: