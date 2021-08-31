Radio caller blames Biden, ‘democrats who cheated’ for Marine son’s death in Afghanistan

This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday Aug. 26, bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group. (U.S. Marines via AP)

CASPER, Wyo. (WBTW) — A radio caller is blaming Biden and “democrats who cheated in the election” for her Marine son’s death in Afghanistan.

Kathy McCollum — who claims she’s the mother of Rylee McCollum — called into The Wilkow Majority show on SiriusXM. In a clip posted to the show’s website, she blamed “dementia-ridden” Biden and said her son would be alive if Trump was still president.

“I just want all you democrats who cheated in the election or voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son,” Kathy McCollum said. “With a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House. He still thinks he’s a senator.”

Kathy McCollum said she called the radio show to vent her anger and frustration to process what happened. She called it a debacle and said her son died in vain. Kathy McCollum said Biden should be removed from office.

“For every democrat who cheated or voted for Biden that left my son in harm’s way and allowed this dementia-ridden piece of crap, who’s a treasonous man who just got into office because he was running out of funds for his family — you did this to my son,” Kathy McCollum said.

There was no widespread fraud in the election, as has been confirmed by a range of election officials and by William Barr, who stepped down as attorney general in December.

Rylee McCollum, 20, was among 13 service members killed by a suicide bomb attack Thursday at the Kabul airport. They were providing security as the airport was overwhelmed with people trying to leave the country amid the U.S. withdrawal and Taliban takeover.

McCollum was from Bondurant and expecting his first child in three weeks, according to his family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.