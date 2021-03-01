Reese’s unveils peanut butter cups – without the best ingredient!

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The folks behind one of life’s greatest treasures, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, have unveiled a new take on the classic snack that may leave a few of you scratching your heads.

It’s a peanut butter cup — without any chocolate!

Yes, really. It’s just a whole bunch of peanut butter inside of a package.

The Hershey Company is calling them the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and says they’re “awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping.”

Instead of a chocolate outside, the cups have a peanut butter candy-flavored shell and ooey, gooey peanut butter on the inside.

“While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about,” said Margo McIlvaine, Reese’s Brand Manager.

The treat will only be available for a limited time and should hit store shelves in early April.