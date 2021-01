WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) to be a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

During the run up to the 2020 presidential election, Duckworth was considered as Biden’s vice president pick.

Jamie Harrison (D), of South Carolina, will be the next chair of the DNC, the New York Times reported.

The new DNC officers will be elected on January 21st.