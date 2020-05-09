Report: Deputies in Ohio arrest naked man, claiming to be Jesus

According to a report, the man was in the middle of the road without clothes on, though he was sweating profusely

WARREN TWP. Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Leavittsburg man after he was spotted naked in the middle of the road, claiming to be Jesus, according to a Sheriff’s report.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 40-year-old Leavittsburg man, according to court records. He faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public indecency.

The charges stem from an incident on April 29 in which officers were called to the area of Eagle Creek and Templeton roads in Warren Township.

According to a report, the man was in the middle of the road without clothes on, though he was sweating profusely.

Deputies say the man wouldn’t identify himself, saying he was Jesus Christ.

Investigators reported that while they had the man in custody, he lunged that officers, hitting one of them.

Crews were called to treat the injured officer and evaluate the suspect, who was transported to the hospital.

According to court records, the suspect was unavailable for a court appearance, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.