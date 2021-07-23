Report: Minnesota Vikings assistant coach leaves team after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

This is a 2019 photo of Rick Dennison of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

MINNEAPOLIS (WBTW) — Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison has left the team after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report from ESPN.

Dennison was the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator and is believed to be the first position coach to leave a team over the vaccine requirement, according to ESPN.

Tier 1 staff members are required to be vaccinated or must have medical proof or a religious reason for why they can’t get one, according to ESPN. Players are not required to get the vaccine but will have strict protocols if they don’t.

After refusing to receive a vaccine for COVID-19, Rick Dennison is out as a Vikings assistant coach, sources told @CourtneyRCronin.



Dennison is believed to be the first NFL position coach to part ways with his team after choosing not to receive a vaccine. https://t.co/IcdgzQQ3LQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 23, 2021

ESPN reports Tier 1 staff includes coaches, front-office executives, scouts, and equipment managers.

Dennison has 27 years of coaching experience, including with Houston, Tampa Bay, and Atlanta, according to ESPN.