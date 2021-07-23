Report: Minnesota Vikings assistant coach leaves team after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WBTW) — Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison has left the team after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report from ESPN.
Dennison was the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator and is believed to be the first position coach to leave a team over the vaccine requirement, according to ESPN.
Tier 1 staff members are required to be vaccinated or must have medical proof or a religious reason for why they can’t get one, according to ESPN. Players are not required to get the vaccine but will have strict protocols if they don’t.
ESPN reports Tier 1 staff includes coaches, front-office executives, scouts, and equipment managers.
Dennison has 27 years of coaching experience, including with Houston, Tampa Bay, and Atlanta, according to ESPN.