Report: Nancy Pelosi’s home vandalized with pig’s head, fake blood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was reportedly vandalized overnight, according to TMZ.

Vandals wasted no time with the new year as they left Pelosi’s home with fake blood and a pig’s head.

ome messages were also left for the speaker as it appears the vandals were upset with the failed $2,000 government stimulus checks.

“Cancel rent!” and “We want everything!” were seen in big black letters on Pelosi’s garage.

The messages have since been covered up and the fake blood was cleaned up.