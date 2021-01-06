South Carolina lawmakers safe amid DC protests

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Representative Tom Rice (R – District 7) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R) are both safe amid protests in DC to overturn the election, both offices told News13.
Senator Tim Scott also tweeted that he and his team are safe and being protected by Capitol Police and the Secret Service.
Photos and videos posted to social media show protesters entering the Capitol Building. The Senate and House chambers were both placed on lockdown.
The National Guard is heading to the Capitol, according to CBS News.
President Trump tweeted for the protesters to stay peaceful and “support our Capitol Police and law enforcement.”
“I am asking everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful,” Trump said. “No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law and Order — respect the law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”