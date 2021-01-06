South Carolina lawmakers safe amid DC protests

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Representative Tom Rice (R – District 7) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R) are both safe amid protests in DC to overturn the election, both offices told News13.

Senator Tim Scott also tweeted that he and his team are safe and being protected by Capitol Police and the Secret Service.

Photos and videos posted to social media show protesters entering the Capitol Building. The Senate and House chambers were both placed on lockdown.

The National Guard is heading to the Capitol, according to CBS News.

President Trump tweeted for the protesters to stay peaceful and “support our Capitol Police and law enforcement.”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“I am asking everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful,” Trump said. “No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law and Order — respect the law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”