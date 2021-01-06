Representative Tom Rice: ‘Where is the President!?’

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Representative Tom Rice is asking where President Trump is as protestors take over the U.S. Capitol.

“To all my friends back home, I am fine,” Rice tweeted. “Capitol Police evacuated us from the Capitol Building. DC is in chaos. This will accomplish nothing. Where is the President!? He must ask people to disperse and restore calm now.”

Trump tweeted for people to stay peaceful and to support police and law enforcement.

Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Tim Scott also said they are safe.