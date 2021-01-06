Representative Tom Rice: ‘Where is the President!?’

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Representative Tom Rice is asking where President Trump is as protestors take over the U.S. Capitol.
“To all my friends back home, I am fine,” Rice tweeted. “Capitol Police evacuated us from the Capitol Building. DC is in chaos. This will accomplish nothing. Where is the President!? He must ask people to disperse and restore calm now.”
Trump tweeted for people to stay peaceful and to support police and law enforcement.
Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Tim Scott also said they are safe.