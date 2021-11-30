Resolution filed to award Kyle Rittenhouse Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — A new resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives would award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal.
House Resolution 6070 was filed Nov. 23 and is sponsored by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia). The resolution would award Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal for protecting “the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020.”
Specific text of the resolution was not available, but it was referred to the Committee on House Administration and House Financial Services.
Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts after a jury said he acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse was 17 when he went from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha after businesses in the city were ransacked and burned over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.