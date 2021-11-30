Resolution filed to award Kyle Rittenhouse Congressional Gold Medal

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 17: Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 17, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — A new resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives would award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal.

House Resolution 6070 was filed Nov. 23 and is sponsored by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia). The resolution would award Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal for protecting “the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020.”

Specific text of the resolution was not available, but it was referred to the Committee on House Administration and House Financial Services.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts after a jury said he acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse was 17 when he went from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha after businesses in the city were ransacked and burned over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.