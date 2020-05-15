Retired Smokies park ranger writes book retelling May 2000 bear attack

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — After being prodded by family and friends, Jerry Grubb realized he needed to write a book for his own closure in his ordeal with the National Park Service.

The former Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger retells the incidents of a May 2000 bear attack that cost Glenda Ann Bradley her life in a book set to come out next week.

“Bear Attack in the Smokies, Memoirs of a National Park Ranger” includes information corroborated with other rangers who were involved as well as Grubb’s own experiences, memories, and analysis of the events and incidents as they happened.

“The book has been 20 years in the making,” Grubb said. “I’ve never considered writing a book. I finally sat down and wrote it.

“There was a lot of misleading information, and untrue information. And I have written a book to clarify. I was the ranger on scene who shot and killed the two bears who attacked Glenda Ann Bradley.

The book will be available for purchase May 20 on Amazon, as well as on the publisher’s website www.writingphotographicservicesllc.com.

You can find more on Grubb on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JerryGrubbAuthor.

