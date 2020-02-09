Retiring K-9 gets heartwarming send-off

ORO VALLEY, AZ (WBTW/CNN NEWSOURCE) – A police department in Arizona posted a video of one of their K-9’s last day on the job, and it’s gone viral online.

Bruno is a Belgian Malinois who has worked with the Oro Valley Police Department for seven human years.

He’s certified in patrol tactics and narcotics detection.

Bruno’s accomplishments include sniffing out nearly a million dollar’s worth of drugs and keeping his handler safe.

His reward for all that?

An ice cream sandwich and some belly rubs.

Bruno also got a ‘last call’ from the dispatcher who said over the police radio, “Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night. You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys.”

