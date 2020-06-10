Road closure inspires Ohio family to open ‘Oops, Wrong Way’ Cafe

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek family is using a reoccurring traffic inconvenience to make frustrated drivers smile.

The Eberts set up a lemonade stand outside of their home. Two girls, along with their mother, came up with the idea for their “Oops, Wrong Way” Café after watching several cars turn around in their driveway because of road closure signs near the neighborhood.

On Monday, they served 30 customers and Amber Ebert says the neighborhood has been very supportive.

“Even people who don’t stop, they notice the sign and they seem very excited about it, and happy. There’s a lot of waving and whatnot. It’s been, really, a fun experience,” she said.

Both girls made about 15 dollars each.