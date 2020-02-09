CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The ULA Atlas V rocket launch is scheduled for late Sunday night.
The Solar Orbiter launch from Cape Canaveral is expected to take place at 11:03 p.m.
The rocket is on a mission to reach the sun, which won’t happen for about three years.
Read more here.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Rocket scheduled for 11:03 p.m. launch from Cape Canaveral
- Meet teen racing sensation Hailie Deegan
- Department of Defense officials release the names of 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole in debut with new team
- 2014 NASCAR champion Harvick signs 2-year extension with SHR