Rocket scheduled for 11:03 p.m. launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The ULA Atlas V rocket launch is scheduled for late Sunday night.

The Solar Orbiter launch from Cape Canaveral is expected to take place at 11:03 p.m.

The rocket is on a mission to reach the sun, which won’t happen for about three years.

