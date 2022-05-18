TOMS RIVER, NJ (WPIX) – A young man was killed Tuesday when sand collapsed on him and his sister at a New Jersey beach, police said.

The two, who were visiting from out of town, reportedly were digging a large hole when it collapsed, Toms River officials said. Officers and emergency medical workers rushed to the beach entrance just after 4 p.m.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the trapped 17-year-old girl, but her brother, Levy Caverley, an 18-year-old Maine resident, died in the collapse, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the teenage girl suffered any injuries.

Over the weekend, a similar incident claimed the life of a 13-year-old in Utah.

Rangers at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park were called Saturday for a teenager that had become trapped beneath the sand just outside the park’s campground area, Nexstar’s KTVX reports.

Officials think the teen, Ian Spendlove, of Santa Clara, Utah, was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune when it “unexpectedly collapsed with him inside.”

Spendlove was found more than six feet below the sand. First responders performed CPR and rushed him to a hospital but where he died on Sunday.