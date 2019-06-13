Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving White House, president tweets

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) – White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House, the president tweeted on Thursday.

President Donald Trump said Sanders will leave the White House at the end of June and will return to Arkansas.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” the president’s tweet said. ” She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

