Savannah police officers shoot, kill robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two Savannah police officers responding to an armed robbery Monday night shot and killed a man, who authorities said refused to drop a gun and ran away from officers.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate after the shooting at the Beauty & Beyond store on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The GBI said officers engaged 31-year-old Kevin Dubois about 7 p.m. and that he refused to drop a gun and took off running.

During the chase, Dubios pointed a gun at the officers, prompting two officers to shoot him, GBI said. The officers then administered emergency aid, and Dubios was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard practice after such an incident, police said. Officers found a gun and money at the scene and will continue to investigate the armed robbery.

No one else was injured at the scene.

It was the third shooting in the Hostess City in the past 24 hours and the second one involving an officer in the past week.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.