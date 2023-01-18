(NewsNation) — A Washington state court unsealed the search warrant for Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home along with other documents on Wednesday.

Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho in November.

The document reveals a list of items seized from Kohberger’s home, including “nine possible hair strands” and “one possible animal hair strand.” Authorities also recovered a nitrite-type black glove, a computer tower, “one collection of dark red spot” and “two cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain.”

The warrant did not provide any information explaining the connection, if any, between what was seized and other evidence in the case.

Read the warrant here:

Investigators did not find anything noteworthy in Kohberger’s office at WSU, where he was a teaching assistant and graduate student studying criminology.

After Kohberger was extradited to Idaho, documents filed in the murder case showed that police had found the sheath of a large knife near one of the victims. The knife itself, however, was nowhere to be found.

Investigators did not seize any weapon from Kohberger’s apartment, according to the search warrant.

In the application for the search warrant, Moscow Police Sgt. Dustin Baker said investigators were seeking several kinds of potential evidence, including images of the stabbing victims or their home; data that might indicate an interest in planning murders or violence; anything with DNA; and dark clothing and knives.

Kohberger has not yet entered a plea, and Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall has issued a gag order for attorneys and other people involved with the case.

Kohberger is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing — where the judge will decide if there is enough evidence to justify the felony charges — on June 26.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.