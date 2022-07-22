COLBY, Kan. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — People all across the county are mourning the loss of a trucker who had one simple wish, to just get home.

Steven Hull “Dozer” Raley, who went by the handle @pissed_off_trucker on TikTok, posted a video message on July 12, telling his followers that all he wanted was to get home to Alabama.

“All I care about is getting home… That’s what I care about more than anything else,” Raley said.

Hours later, the 52-year-old died in a crash after his tractor-trailer went off Interstate 70 outside of Colby, Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. when the truck left the roadway to the left, crashed into a KDOT fence, and went another quarter mile before turning and coming back through the KDOT fence, crossing eastbound and westbound lanes, and crashing into a ditch.

Raley was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. When the truck crashed, Raley was wearing his seatbelt.

His cause of death has not yet been released, but reports say that Raley may have had a heart attack before the crash.

Raley’s final words on the TikTok video? “Just get me home.”

His TikTok account had more 200,000 followers and after the news of his death came out, his followers mourned his loss on his video. The video and his account have since been removed from TikTok.

“So sad!!! We never know which day is gonna be our last,” one commenter wrote.

His family and the organization Truckers Final Mile are working to give Raley his final wish.

“Steven’s family has asked Truckers Final Mile to help get him home to near Birmingham, Alabama to be laid to rest,” said the organization on Facebook.

Truckers Final Mile is a charity organization that helps truckers and their families in times of hardship. It is asking for donations to help the Raley family with funeral expenses.

“You can help us help by making a tax deductible donation today…” said the organization on Facebook, “Please put for Dozer in the note/message space when the donation page opens.”

On Facebook, many people chimed in on Raley’s death:

“He was one in a million and will never be forgotten! He shared some many smiles and laughter with all of us! He will be missed by many!” wrote one commenter.

“I only knew him through social media, but his humor, positivity, love of this industry, the undying love of his bride and children, was genuine. He made an impact on others’ lives,” another commenter wrote.

“Rest easy, we never know as family about our loved one, but God knew, as he was talking ‘get me home,’ we thought of his physical home, but in sense he was getting ready for his Heavenly home,” said one commenter.