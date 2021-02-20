Sen. Lindsey Graham posts tweets criticizing Biden administration on border wall gap

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham released a thread of tweets about his visit to Arizona as he monitored the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
In the tweets, Sen. Graham shows a video of the wall with a gap in it.
He said, he was told, the Biden administration stopped construction on a section of the border wall, which makes the wall “useless.”
He continued by saying he is going to make sure that the Department of Homeland Security tells him why they’re going to stop finishing that part of the wall.