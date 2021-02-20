Sen. Lindsey Graham posts tweets criticizing Biden administration on border wall gap

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 14: Chairman Lindsey Graham, (R-SC). looks on as Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham released a thread of tweets about his visit to Arizona as he monitored the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

In the tweets, Sen. Graham shows a video of the wall with a gap in it.

He said, he was told, the Biden administration stopped construction on a section of the border wall, which makes the wall “useless.”

He continued by saying he is going to make sure that the Department of Homeland Security tells him why they’re going to stop finishing that part of the wall.

This is dumb, even by the standards of the federal government.



You won’t believe this…. pic.twitter.com/N7cr3WPdKr — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 19, 2021