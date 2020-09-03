Series of overdoses leads detectives to alleged drug trafficking network in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An investigation into a series of drug overdoses led authorities to an alleged drug trafficking network in Tampa Bay, authorities said Thursday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Assistant United States Attorney Michael Sinacore and Kristen Rehler, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Tampa Field Division, held a press conference Thursday to announce the results of a months-long drug trafficking operation.

Chronister said deputies were investigating a series of overdoses in the Town ‘n’ Country area in late 2019, and identified several street-level heroin and fentanyl dealers in the area.

The investigation led to detectives to a number of key figures accused of moving several kilograms of heroin and fentanyl into Hillsborough County each month.

“These traffickers showed no regard for human life when they laced heroin, a very dangerous and illegal drug in itself, with fentanyl, one of the deadliest synthetic narcotics the world has ever seen, and then peddled their lethal mixtures throughout the Town ‘n’ Country area,” Chronister said.

Three indictments were unsealed this week, charging 11 members of drug trafficking organizations with offenses related to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

William “Gordo” Franqui, 35, of Tampa, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of distribution of heroin.

Maria Rodriguez, 39, of Tampa, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and fentanyl, and two counts of distribution of heroin.

Kevin Darnell Diaz Tirado, 27, of Clearwater is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and fentanyl, and two counts of distribution of heroin.

Edgardo Colon Rosado, 28, of Tampa, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and fentanyl, and two counts of distribution of heroin.

Jose Miriel Morales Sanchez, 29, of Tampa is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and fentanyl.

Orlando Muniz Escalera, 26, of Tampa is charged with distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and fentanyl.

Leslie Pagan, 39, of Tampa is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and fentanyl, distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in death, and eight counts of distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Jackylin Bonifacio, 36, of Tampa is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and fentanyl and distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in death.

Steven “Unca” Echevarria, 34, of Tampa is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.

Nathaniel “Chuleta” Quiles, 35, of Kissimee, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and distribution of heroin.

Kiara Marie Rivera Serrano, 29, of Kissimmee, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and distribution of heroin.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years, up to life in federal prison.