OVERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A father and child in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania, found what they thought to be human remains in a local creek — but police later determined they had merely discovered a discarded sex doll.

Authorities were dispatched Sunday to the creek in Overfield Township after getting reports that two people had found possible human remains in a bag while walking to retrieve a ball from the water, according to Tunkhannock Township Police.

A black plastic bag with an “extremely lifelike” human foot sticking out of it was found, according to police. The foot was said to be highly detailed, complete with a French manicure.

The Wyoming County Coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were called and determined that the suspected “remains” were an anatomically correct child-sized sex doll, as stated by police.

Tunkhannock Township police said Pennsylvania State Police are always called if a body is thought to be found, because of the larger amount of resources available to the state agency.