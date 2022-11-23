GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities said a man is dead after he shot at police Tuesday night near the Glade Spring community following a pursuit.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the suspect, whose name has not been released, fired at a deputy before the deputy returned fire, killing the suspect. The deputy was not hurt.

The shooting happened around the Interstate 81 Exit 32 off-ramp.

Andis said suspect was wanted. Deputies recognized his car, got behind him, and the pursuit ensued. He said there was a woman and dog in the car, and they were uninjured. Name release is pending family notification of death. @WJHL11 — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) November 23, 2022

According to Andis, the suspect had been wanted for a couple of weeks and was spotted by deputies Tuesday night. When deputies got behind the suspect’s car, he fled.

A woman and dog also in the suspect’s vehicle were not injured.

Andis said the suspect was wanted out of Bristol, Tennessee.

This is a developing story.