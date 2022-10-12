JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a 3-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect.

On Sept. 28, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a 3-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruises.

According to medical records, the child weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces at birth but only weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces nearly four months later.

On Oct. 5, investigators contacted the child’s parents and brought them in for questioning. It was determined that the child did not receive any medical treatment nor had the child been examined by a doctor since birth.

Emilie Grace Calloway, the child’s mother, was arrested, placed in the Jackson County Jail and charged with child neglect.