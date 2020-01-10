Shoplifter with hammer shot, killed by deputy at Ala. Walmart

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials say a shoplifting suspect was fatally shot in Alabama Thursday after advancing on a responding deputy with a claw hammer.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a shoplifting call at a Walmart in Semmes and quickly located the suspect in the parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said the man, only identified as a 34-year-old from Mississippi, was shot after he refused to comply with the deputy. Officials said the deputy pulled his taser on the man, but before he could deploy the taser, the suspect pulled out a hammer.

The deputy apparently told him to drop the hammer, but he continued to advance on the deputy who fired one time, according to the sheriff’s office.

An official with the office said that during the exchange, witnesses heard the suspect loudly say, “You’re going to kill me or I’m going to kill you” as he advanced on the deputy.

The husband of a woman who works at the Walmart told News 5 the suspect stole about $1,200 worth of electronics.