DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the Lowcountry’s most-in-demand holiday events is back for a second season!

Skate the Stadium transforms the Credit One Stadium into a winter wonderland for holiday ice skating.

“Our goal is to bring joy to the community during this special season,” said Chris Meany, General Manager of Credit One Stadium. “Skate the Stadium is an opportunity to create unforgettable memories with an experience unlike any other in the Lowcountry.”

Last year tickets sold out in two days, and organizers expect similar demand this year.

Tickets are $10 per person, including a skate rental and a 45-minute skating session. An adult must accompany children under the age of 13.

Skate the Stadium opened Friday, Nov. 24 and will be open Nov-Dec on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The rink will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and 31.

Several skating sessions will include festive extras that offer even more festive entertainment at no additional cost.

To purchase tickets, visit www.creditonestadium.com/skate-the-stadium