Smiling dogs rescued from storm drain in Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS (WKRG) — It was all smiles for two dogs stuck in a Texas storm drain.

From the look of the photo tweeted out by the city, the dogs weren’t phased at all. They did require some assistance to exit the storm drain though.

A rescue team arrived on the scene to remove the dogs from the drain. Once removed, they were soon given back to their owners.

The dogs were said to be in good shape and, of course, still smiling.

