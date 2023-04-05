WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies in Walton County, Florida say they are investigating after three packages of cocaine were discovered washed ashore on three different areas of the beach.

One of three packages of cocaine that recently washed ashore in Florida. (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies responded to Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach on Monday after a beachgoer found what appeared to be some type of narcotics.

“The package was in a clear Ziploc bag wrapped in clear plastic. The package was confiscated and submitted into evidence for destruction,” deputies wrote in a news release.

But later the same day, deputies were called to the Gulfview Heights beach access where they found a brick of cocaine, sometimes referred to as ‘snow,’ washed up on the shoreline.

“The package was wrapped in a bio bag and was black in color with a logo sticker on the outside,” deputies wrote. “The package was brought to the South Walton substation where it later tested positive for cocaine and submitted for destruction.”

Then on Tuesday morning, deputies were called to Grayton Beach State Park for a similar incident where they located another brick of cocaine wrapped with a different logo. The package was collected into evidence to be destroyed. Deputies estimate the value of the three packages to be more than $100,000.

“It’s not uncommon for Walton County Sheriff’s Office to be called to the beach for suspicious items washed ashore from the Gulf whether it be ordnance, drugs, or otherwise,” deputies added. “WCSO encourages residents and visitors to IMMEDIATELY call (850)-892-8111 and not attempt to retrieve or open these items.”

The Coast Guard was notified and Walton’s VICE/Narcotics Unit is also looking into these incidents, deputies said.

In October, beachgoers found a package containing roughly 11 pounds of cocaine that had washed ashore near Daytona Beach. Authorities estimated its value at around $150,000.