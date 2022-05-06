MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Have a little Olivia or Liam join your family last year? You’re not alone.

The two monikers topped the list for the most popular names in 2021 for the nation, according to information released Friday from the Social Security Administration.

In order of popularity, the top names last year were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore.

The most popular names last year for girls were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

State-by-state numbers for 2021 have not yet by released.

The top five names for boys in South Carolina in 2020 were William, Noah, James, Liam and Elijah. The top five names for girls were Ava, Olivia, Charlotte, Emma and Amelia.

2021’s list is mostly unchanged from 2020’s.

Nationally, the top baby names in 2020 for boys were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah and William. For girls, the top names were Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte and Sophia.