Sources: Teams haven’t called Kaepernick since his workout

(KRON/AP) – It’s been exactly eight days since Colin Kaepernick held his NFL workout in Georgia, and — still no word from any teams, per NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

All NFL teams were invited to the private workout on Nov. 16, originally set to take place at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility.

But after last-minute adjustments were made, the workout was moved 60 miles away to a high school in Riverdale, Georgia.

About six-team representatives were able to make it to the new location, including Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry.

Representatives from the Jets, Redskins and Chiefs also attended, according to reports.

Kaepernick threw passes to free agent receivers Bruce Ellington, Brice Butler, Jordan Veasy and Ari Werts for about a little less than an hour.

Fans also showed up to express their support for the QB.

Kaepernick’s representatives said they called the audible to let the media watch and videotape the workout, adding the shift was prompted “because of recent decisions made by the NFL.”

“From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one,” his representatives said in a statement.

In a statement, the NFL said it was “disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout.”

The league referenced recent negotiations with Kaepernick’s representatives over the workout and citing, among others, media availability and a liability waiver.

“Colin’s decision has no effect on his status in the league. He remains an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any club,” the NFL said.

The 32-year-old hasn’t played since the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers after he helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the National Anthem at games.

Following the workout, Kaep had some words to say to the league.

“I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years,” he said. “We all know why I came out here, showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide.”

Kaepernick’s representatives said the NFL “demanded” as a precondition for this workout that he sign an “unusual liability waiver.”

The reps said Kaepernick asked that media and an independent film crew be allowed to attend and videotape the original workout, and that the NFL denied the request.

“Based on the prior conduct by the NFL league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today,” the representatives said.

Though no organization has reached out, Kaepernick wants everyone to know he is ready.

“We’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from people,” he said. “We’re out here ready to play. Ready to go anywhere. Now, Agent Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk to any team. Interview with any team at any time. I have been ready. I am staying ready. And I continue to be ready.”