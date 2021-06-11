South Florida Publix shooter made Facebook threats before shooting, officials say

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 10: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officers stand outside of a Publix supermarket where a woman, child and a man were found shot to death on June 10, 2021 in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the crime scene for clues as to why the shooting occurred. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — The 55-year-old man who pulled out his handgun and killed a young child and the child’s grandmother at a Palm Beach County Publix Thursday had been struggling for months to make ends meet, court records show.

According to court documents, Timothy J. Wall had declared bankruptcy earlier this year and had $6,000 in assets compared to $215,000 in debts. Most of the money is owed to his ex-wife, who divorced him in 2018.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives said Friday that they still have not found any connection between the 55-year-old and the woman and child whom he killed before turning the gun on himself.

Deputies say Wall entered the Publix around 11:30 a.m. and shot the child in the produce section. The grandmother “interfered” with Wall and was able to jam his gun. After some struggling, Wall then shoots the grandmother and then himself.

Detectives say Wall had made threatening statements on social media prior to the shooting as well.

“The real sad part of this, other than the fact two people are dead, is that there was a chance this could be stopped. You know why? The reason is he’s on Facebook he has said ‘I wanna kill people and children,’” Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

The sheriff went on to say this tragedy could have been avoided if people came forward with information regarding Wall’s social media posts.

“He’s got friends obviously they saw that. His ex-wife said he’s been acting strange, he thinks he’s being followed, he’s paranoid. You think a damn soul told us about that? No, and if it sounds like I’m angry I am.”