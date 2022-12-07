BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox marching band were hit and killed along Interstate 49 in northern Louisiana on Tuesday.

According to Louisiana State Police, Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, and Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas, were killed in Natchitoches while changing a flat tire. It happened shortly after 7 p. m.

State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the northbound shoulder. The driver was identified as Clyde Gray, 62, of Coushatta, Louisiana.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Gray had no injuries from the crash, authorities said.

Williams and Moore were freshmen students majoring in music, while Young was a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, the university said.

“Our thoughts are with their families, friends, classmates and other loved ones,” said Dennis J. Shields, the university’s president and chancellor, in a message to students. “All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences.”

“My heart is with the families and loved ones of the three Southern University Band students who tragically died while traveling home for the holidays,” said Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. “Please join me in prayer for peace and comfort for their families and Southern University in the days to come. The loss of their lives will have a lasting impact on those closest to them.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.