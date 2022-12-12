MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Classes were back in session at a Wisconsin middle school on Monday after dozens of spiders forced it to temporarily close last week.

According to a statement from Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc, about 40 miles south of Green Bay, classes were canceled on Friday after a student and a teacher reportedly were bitten by yellow sac spiders.

Administrators said a student sitting in a classroom on Thursday brushed a spider off of her arm. There was no visible bite, but her arm became itchy and swollen. A school nurse provided medical attention, and her parents were notified.

Officials said a teacher was also bitten recently and needed medical attention for swelling, itching, and pain.

Exterminators were called in to get rid of more than 30 spiders that were found in several classrooms. It remains unclear how they came into the building.

“This is the first time I’ve ever dealt with a spider issue,” Manitowoc Superintendent James Feil told Nexstar’s WFRV.

In a statement, Principal Cory Erlandson said the school wasn’t aware of any other students or staff being bitten, but he encouraged parents and guardians to “be on the lookout for symptoms.”

Yellow sac spiders are believed to be responsible for the majority of reported spider bites, according to Utah State University. Though their bites are not lethal, they can be very painful and typically cause burning, itching, or swelling. The university says nausea, fever, discomfort, stomach cramps, or skin necrosis can also occur, though it is rare.

The Mayo Clinic recommends seeking medical care for anyone bitten by a dangerous spider, including recluse or widow spiders; for anyone who isn’t sure whether the spider that bit them was dangerous; for anyone who experiences severe pain, abdominal cramps, or a growing wound near the bite; if redness or red streaks are spreading in the bite area; or if you’re struggling to breathe or swallow.