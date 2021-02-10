St. Pete business evicted from airport after hosting 50 Cent’s Super Bowl party

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg city leaders are terminating Sky Addict Aviation’s rental lease at the Albert Whitted Airport after throwing a huge Super Bowl party without permission.

Rapper 50 Cent hosted the party Friday night inside of the company’s hanger.

“I had no idea. I wish I had known about it because we would’ve probably gone in and shut it down,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Krisemen said.

He said his office found out about the party through social media. It happened just one week into the mayor’s Race to Safe Campaign that includes an order for hosting events during the pandemic.

“We think you can do an event if you take certain precautions and you have a safety plan and you enforce the safety plan.” Mayor Krisemen told 8 On Your Side they never received a request for the party or a safety plan, forcing them to terminate the business’ contract.

8 On Your Side reached out to Sky Addict Aviation multiple times for comment and didn’t get a response.