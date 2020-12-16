Starting in 2021, non-US citizens in Virginia can drive legally

(WNCN) — Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, non-United States citizens in Virginia will be able to obtain a “driver privilege card”, allowing them to drive legally in the state.

A driver privilege card is a driving credential for individuals who are non-US citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia, according to the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

To be eligible, drivers must be a non-US citizen who is a resident of Virginia, reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in the state in the past 12 months and do not have driving privileges suspended or revoked in any state, to include insurance-related infractions.

According to the DMV, a driver privilege card is not REAL ID-compliant and, as such, may not be used as identification to board a flight or enter a secure federal facility.

The minimum age for obtaining a driver privilege card is sixteen years and three months. To obtain a Virginia driver privilege card learner’s permit, you must be at least fifteen years and six months.

Driver privilege card applicants are not eligible for a commercial driver’s license or identification card, the DMV says.