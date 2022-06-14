CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — State troopers came across an unlikely vehicle on a southern Indiana interstate on Monday: an electric Walmart cart.

Senior Trooper Rob Caudill came across a man riding an electronic cart and pushing a construction barrel on 1-265 in Clark County, according to a Facebook post by the Sellersburg department of the Indiana State Police.

Troopers said the man was taken to Louisville, Kentucky, for pending charges. The cart was recovered and returned to Walmart.

“You never know what you will see on the interstate,” ISP wrote.

Authorities said unauthorized vehicles like electric carts are not allowed on the interstate and also said that slower vehicles should use the right-hand lane.

“A vehicle that travels at a speed less than the established maximum shall travel in the right lanes to provide for better flow of traffic on the interstate highways,” ISP wrote.

There are some exceptions for slower vehicles to use the left lane, including inclement weather, traffic conditions or to give an authorized emergency vehicle the right of way.