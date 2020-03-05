Stepmother charged with murder arrives in Colorado after extradition from SC

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KDVR/WBTW) — Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch, arrived in El Paso County Thursday morning after being extradited from South Carolina.

courtesy: KDVR

She spent part of Wednesday in Sailina, Kansas.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas confirmed Stauch spent Wednesday night in their jail. She was removed from the roster of current inmates sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. Mountain Time Thursday.

Stauch made her first court appearance Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she was arrested Monday.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: