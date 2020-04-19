Sunday marks 25 years since Oklahoma City bombing

FILE – This Wednesday, April 19, 1995 file photo shows the north side of the Alfred Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City after the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history. (AP Photo)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Americans have been through a lot in the 25 years since the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people, including foreign wars, mass shootings and the deadly Sept. 11 attacks.

But on April 19, 1995, the attack on the nation’s heartland shocked Americans out of their sense of security.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has canceled the ceremony for 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak, denying the chance to collectively grieve a past tragedy because a current one is unfolding.

Instead it will offer a one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)