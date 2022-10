COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect now sits behind bars following the murder of Urzula Dietz, 64, and Elenor Dietz, a 19-month-old baby.

Kevin Dietz, 25, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail late Monday night, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Dietz was booked on two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

WRBL is awaiting additional information from the Columbus Police Department.