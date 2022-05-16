(KTLA) – A suspect in the church shooting that killed a man and wounded five other people in Laguna Woods, California, was identified Monday as a 68-year-old Las Vegas man.

David Chou was booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are still trying to determine the motive behind the attack, which happened during a lunch banquet where dozens of people were gathered after a morning service.

The identity of the man who dies is being withheld pending notification of his family. An 86-year-old woman and four men aged 66, 92, 82 and 75 were among the wounded, officials said.

Authorities said the shooting came to an end when, in an act of “extraordinary heroism,” the church’s congregants overpowered the suspect and hogtied him with an extension cord until first responders arrived, authorities said.

A churchgoer told the Los Angeles Times that the pastor hit the gunman with a chair as he was reloading his gun and other churchgoers tackled him.

“I think it’s safe to say, had people not intervened, it could’ve been a lot worse,” Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said. “There were 30 to 40 people inside.”

After the shooting, investigators reported finding two handguns at the scene. Since the guns were serialized, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives placed an “urgent trace” on the firearms to determine who bought them, officials said.

The shooting in Orange County came just one day after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people.

“It is horrifying to be grieving yet another tragic shooting in just 72 hours – another weekend in America defined by senseless violence,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff said in a statement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office released a statement Sunday afternoon, saying they were monitoring the shooting and working closely with local law enforcement.

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” the statement read.