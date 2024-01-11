HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities say the man accused of shooting 34-year-old Jerry Hale in Evansville on January 1 has been arrested in Georgia by U.S. Marshals.

Christopher Boyd Jr., 32, was identified as the suspect in the deadly shooting last week. Authorities say Boyd was located in the state of Georgia and brought into custody on Thursday morning.

Boyd was previously convicted for attempted murder in Cook County in 2011. He now faces murder charges for the death of Jerry Hale.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Drive on January 1 just after 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers at the scene located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound, the victim, identified by the coroner has Hale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.