(CNN) – Taco Bell is reminding everyone we’re all in this coronavirus fight together.

The fast food chain is giving away tacos for free on Tuesday, April 14.

Customers who visit the chain via drive-thru will get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Taco Bell’s CEO started the free taco Tuesday back in March. It’s a thank you for everything communities are doing to help.

You do not have to make a purchase to get the free offer.